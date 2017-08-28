Waid...................................43

Bo’ness................................0

Having not had a competitive 15s match since January, Waid took up where they left off when their fixtures ran out seven months earlier.

With a number of changes to the team, a debut for Lewis Bridgeman, and some players returning after time away, the Waid continued with the adventurous, supporting rugby from last season - which provided them with an edge against a physical Bo’ness team.

Dylan Muir went over after a series of rucks to score by the posts and then converted the same to take an early 7-0 lead.

Andrew Marley showed his determination to win as many scrums as he could and when he took the ball against the head, Adam Shaw drove over from the back of the scrum to score.

That score was followed with another which came from a quick tap penalty by Ally Brunton who fed Mark Guthrie who then released the scrum half, Niall Hutchison to score.

Muir dded his second try before the break when the scrum again stole their opponent’s put in and quick realignment and hands let him in again.

The heat of the day meant neither team could play at that tempo through the second half but Waid still scored three more tries.

The first came from the Waid captain, Alan Drysdale, reversing the direction of play unexpectedly for a score converted by Muir.

Adam Shaw added his second try of the day after a penalty from Waid getting the better of the tiring Bo’ness, again taking play against the direction expected and scoring away from the defence.

Hutchison then added his second try, ducking and diving under and past defenders to score.

Muir converted to complete the day’s scoring

Waid - Fraser, Marley, Stevenson, Johnstone, Dyce, Thomson, Guthrie, Bridgman, Shaw, Hutchison, Muir, Struthers, Drysdale (c), Brunton, Miskiewicz, Thompson, Marr, Denny, Adamson, Brown, Johnstone.