Waid 47-17 Howe 2nds

Having not had matches for two weeks because their opponents could not raise teams, Waid came into this local derby having slipped down the league and now facing the league leaders, Howe 2s.

The match started with an edge that many local derbies have and shortly after kick-off Howe lost their scrum half for 10 minutes after he was yellow carded for a blatantly late tackle on Waid’s stand-off, Dylan Muir.

Unfortunately, by calling the play to a halt for that infringement back, Waid were deprived of a clear try scoring chance, but shortly after that Duncan Watson scored the opening try on his debut for the team, forcing his way past the defence.

Dylan Muir showed that the late hit had not affected him by converting the try, and all but one thereafter.

Ally Brunton then touched down after another Waid drive past the Howe defence from a tap penalty.

Howe then scored a converted try but any chance of them coming into the match was spoiled by another yellow card for their full back mouthing off at the referee.

Andrew Marley added Waid’s third try before half time when Ally Brunton charged down a Howe clearance attempt and the ball fell to Marley to juggle and score and to end the first half with the scores Waid 21, Howe 7.

Into the second half, Howe got a second try from further unusual circumstances and although the majority of people watching thought that they converted, the referee said no.

Waid seem to be spurred on by that and scored the try of the match in response.

From a scrum well inside their own half, the ball was fed out the backs and then Richard Dyce continued the run and offloaded to Mark Guthrie after the last tackler was overwhelmed by the number of Waid supporting players.

With the scrum and lineout working well for Waid, it came as little surprise to the large crowd when Kato Blockley joined in the scoring spree by taking advantage of a poor Howe lineout to drive through unimpeded to score.

That was to be the only conversion attempt that Dylan Muir missed in the match as the ball skimmed the outside of the post from well out. Captain Allan Drysdale, who along with Adam Shaw, had controlled the back line all day, then then scored two converted tries. The first with strong running through the defence and the second from an aimless Howe clearance kick which sat up for Drysdale covering back and as he turned and ran forward the defence in front of him seemed to open up to let him run through under the posts to score.

Howe were not finished however, and took advantage of some poor defence by the hosts, to score the final points of the match.