Waid....................................97

Hillfoots 2nds......................14

The visitors arrived in Anstruther down to the bare bones but, to their credit, managed to put together a 15 to take to the field.

Waid winger Nick Andrews started the scoring with a try converted by Dylan Muir.

Hillfoots showed that they were not just there to fulfil the fixture however, and scored a nice try from their centre who showed good footwork to get past the Waid defence, again converted, to draw level.

Muir restored Waid’s lead before Andrews was in the thick of it again for Waid’s a converted try.

Muir scored a second try from a nice team effort.

Andrew Marley scored another converted try.

He then scored again shortly after that after Duncan Watson had opened up the space before Andrews added another converted effort.

Waid’s Man of the Match, Jamie Struthers got a well deserved score of his won to start the second half.

After a scrum infringement a quick tap penalty gave Jamie some space and he worked his wing well to score under posts and give an easy conversion for Muir.

Ally Brunton then added to the score.

Two adept turn overs in open play, the first by Duncan Fraser, surpassed by Sean Nicoll’s effort, opened the play for Ally to get the ball and score – again converted by Muir.

And then it was back to Nick Andrews for another try.

Having a strong scrum performance gave stability for the home players to try skill from training and add time for reserves to place.

From the back of scrum Waid took the ball away from the defence and Nick was there again to score.

Despite the wind and being out at the 15m mark, Muir slotted the conversion.

Drysdale then got his second try of the match with a good kick, chase and recover to score and give Muir a much easier conversion.

And it was Muir who then benefitted from the forwards’ work rate.

Substitute Richard Dyce took the ball from the base of the scrum and with good support from the forwards at the break down, the pass went to the backs while Hillfoots tried to regroup and Dylan scored and converted his own try.

Waid allowed some carelessness to creep in and the crowd were then howling at the most shocking kick attempt of the day, as the otherwise excellent Mark Guthrie tried to boot the ball clear, the ball going straight up in the air instead and when it fell to earth, it was Hillfoots who recovered it and their same centre worked well to score a converted try.

Adam Shaw scored with a training session move for a converted score before Mark Guthrie added another.

Allan Drysdale finished the day’s try scoring.