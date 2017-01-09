Waid a difficult patient for the Dundee Medics

Dundee Medics....................10 Waid....................................19

Waid travelled to Dundee knowing that only a win would allow them any prospect of reaching the league play offs this season.

DUMS had the same aim and so this was always going to be a hard fought contest. As well as a full playing squad, a large travelling support also arrived at Forthill looking forward to the match.

The games started closely with both defences holding of repeated attacks, and it was DUMS that scored first with a try down their left wing.

Several Waid players waited for the referee to rule the initial play offside but that never came and DUMS took full advantage to lead 5–0.

Soon after that, however, DUMS did get caught off side on several occasions - first for them breaking early from a scrum and then for being offside at a lineout.

Both penalties were kicked by Gary Anderson for Waid to take the lead 5–6.

From this, Waid started to take control of the game in the forwards with the back row and lineout being particularly important to giving them a platform to work from.

Adam Shaw lead the Anstruther club’s forwards by example and the bigger Waid forwards created space for the ball to be moved about more from which the next Waid score came.

From a maul from a lineout the forwards moved towards the DUMS line and captain Alan Drysdale then forced his way over to score a try, again converted by Gary Anderson and Waid led 5-13 at half time.

The second half started well for Waid with DUMS indiscipline becoming more evident.

Again the Waid cause them problems with good defence and from a penalty given to Waid after Nairn Spence made a real nuisance of himself to the students with a series of tackles on ball carriers, Gary Anderson extended the lead with another kick, and then followed that up from a further penalty as DUMS frustrations led to repeated foul play.

Gary’s two kicks for Waid added another six points to the score and Waid led 5- 19.

As the game came to a close, the errors for both sides became more evident and DUMS scored a fine try from the back of their scrum to close the gap, but did not get the conversion to gain a bonus point in losing.

A spokesman for Waid said: “A tough match for all, Waid making more of the conditions and their game plan.

“New we have to wait for Madras and DUMS, who meet next weekend, to finish their fixture to see if Waid can go further in the leagues this season. “

Waid: Fraser, Marley, Johnstone, Paton, Blockley, Guthrie, Spence, Shaw, Hodge, Muir, Anderson, Drysdale, Brunton, Hutchison, Allen, Allen, Johnstone, Brown, Hawkins, Denny, Adamson, Dyce.