Waid bounce back from early try to ease to win

Grangemouth 2nd XV...........17

Waid Academy FP RFC........66

Grangemouth started the match well and scored an unconverted try on their left wing going around the outside of Waid’s defence.

Waid scored a similar try when Nick Andrews drew the last defender and found full back Ally Brunton in support to score.

Both conversions were missed.

Captain Alan Drysdale benefitted when the forwards took the ball up the pitch to set up space for him to make a break through the scrambling home defence and then a couple of passes after that got the ball to Nick Andrews to score his first try of the match, converted by Dylan Muir.

That was followed by another converted try for Nick Andrews.

The hosts were breached shortly after when repeated rucks on the Grangemouth line left just enough room for Andrew Marley to squeeze through the mass of bodies and touch down.

Grangemouth scored a converted try to complete the first half scoring 12–24.

The second half started with another Waid try when Alan Drysdale intercepted a Grangemouth pass and kicked the ball on as the defence arrived.

The wet ground meant that the ball stopped short and the Grangemouth defender was met by the chasing Drysdale who wrapped and held him for Lewis Bridgman to steal the ball and run the remaining distance to score.

Conversion by Dylan Muir.

Kato Blockley took on the onrushing defence and after driving forward strongly the ball was passed out the backs to Shaw who pushed a neat kick ahead for Nick Andrews to reach and dribble up the wing to score again, nicely converted by Dylan Muir.

Andrews then scored his fourth try of the afternoon which was again converted.

A Waid yellow card allowed space for Grangemouth to score their third try.

The conversion however came back off posts.

Waid regrouped and were rewarded with a try by Niall Hutchison - again, converted by Muir.

Waid then scored two converted tries to finish the match.

First of Alan Drysdale scored after nice work opened a space for him to get through and then Mark Guthrie got the try he deserved for his work rate - from some lovely handling which started from a great recovery by Duncan Watson then played through the team before the space opened for Mark to make the day’s final touch down, converted by Muir.

Waid remain equal top of the league with Dundee Medics - each having won all of their matches with bonus points to date.

The next match on October 28 sees Hillfoots 2nd XV coming to Anstruther, kick off 3 p.m.