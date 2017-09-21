Waid in ruthless rugby form

Waid 126, Glenrothes 2s 0

It was a harsh day for the Glenrothes Development XV when it came up against a buoyant Waid team looking to stay at the top of the league and make the cut for next year’s season split.

The first try of the day came quickly after kick-off from club president Richard Dyce. After a good take at a line out near the Glenrothes line, the forwards drove on but were stopped just short of the try line. However, Dyce lifted the ball and drove around the side to score near the corner. From the kick off, Mark Guthrie scored, then Kato Blockley, back after injury, added another soon afterwards.

Niall Hutchison then took a short pass from the base of the scrum to squirm and spin his way past the defence and dive over to score, proving not all rugby players have to be big and hefty.

Adam Shaw was the final carrier of the ball in the next score, followed by Andrew Marley and then Lewis Bridgman, before Dylan Muir scored. Muir was taking the kicks as well, most of which appeared to be no closer than five metres from the touch line, and kicked well as the day progressed. A try from Storm Hughes preceded the highlight of the day – a try which started near Waid’s own try line. A Glenrothes penalty kick did not reach touch and was caught by Niall Hutchison, who evaded the Glenrothes attack and then passed the ball to Steven Denny. He fed Dylan Muir, whose huge kick was not fielded by Glenrothes but was taken in mid-air by Allan Drysdale, who fed the ball to Mark Guthrie to score.

Further tries from Andrew Marley and a penalty try to Waid for a high tackle meant the first half ended 72-0 to Waid.

The second half started with Dylan Muir’s only kick off of the day, and pressure from the following players forced the visitors to concede a lineout, from which Adam Shaw scored, followed by further tries from Muir (two more), Adam Shaw, Gary Coultherd (3).

Andrew Marley then scored his third try from a quick tap penalty by Alan Drysdale, which Richard Dyce took on. When stopped just

short of the line, Marley was on hand to finish the move off.

Glenrothes played on to the very end in the hope of gaining some credit for their performance but, sadly for them, the Waid defence held out to make the final score 126-0.

Waid: Steven Denny, Jamie Struthers, Alan Drysdale (c), Adam Shaw, Brian Adamson, Dylan Muir, Niall Hutchison, Duncan Fraser, Andrew Marley, Sean Nicol, Robert Smith, Kato Blockley, Lewis Bridgman, Mark Guthrie, Richard Dyce, Calum Johnston, Cameron Marr, Storm Hughes, Gary Coultherd, Mark Methven.