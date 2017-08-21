Waid set for new campaign

Have your say

A new rugby season will kick off in Anstruther at the weekend as Madras take to the field for the 2017/18 season.

After narrowly losing out on the top spot in Midlands Division Three last season to rivals Madras FP, anticipation is high as Waid FP look forward to the start of the new league campaign this coming Saturday.

A club spokesman said: “Waid host Bo’ness RFC for the first time and are confident of getting off to a winning start.

“The team showed good form in their recent tens tournament with club captain Allan Drysdale leading by example.”

The weekend’s game, sponsored by Allson Wholesale, kicks off at Waid Park at 3pm.

Waid are away from home the following weekend as they travel to meet Bannockburn.

Other clubs the Anstruther side will meet this season include Grangemouth 2XV, Creif and Strathearn, Howe of Fife 2XV, and Rosyth Sharks.

The Waid 10s tournament was played on August 12 and honours went to Madras who returned to St Andrews with the trophy.