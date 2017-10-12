We could be capable of winning every evening

Fife Flyers coach Tod Dutiaume believes the Kirkclady squad could be good enough, with the right encouragment, to win every weekend.

There is already an awareness, as they go into a pair of matches this weekend about what went wrong against Guildford last Sunday, after such a promising start at Braehead the previous night.

Flyers have qualified for the quarters finals of the Challenge Cup, the EIHL confirmed this week.

The club tops its qualifying group with six points from four matches, with only Belfast Giants to play this weekend.

That game is in Northern Ireland on Saturday, followed by a home clash on Sunday with Braehead.

Harking back to last weekend, Dutiaume said: “Obviously, we were very pleased after our performance on Saturday night – it was a good, solid 60 minutes we put in against arguably our closet rivals.” On Sunday, he added, it wasn’t a bad team perfomance but individual errors which cost Flyers a few crucial goals. “We ended up chasing the game but we have a very good group here – and a group that has possibity of winning each and every night.

“We just have to mature a bit and, once we do that, then we realise there is no taking nights off, we are going to be fine.”

Dutiaume added the players knew where things had gone wrong against Guildford and they realised they had let it slip away, although it wasn’t a bad performance by any means.

“I felt their disappointment,” he added.

“Its crucial for our returning players to know we’ve definitely upped our game on and off the ice this year – and for our new guys to know this isn’t North America, and you can’t take nights off in the regular season.

“That’s because you are shooting for a Conference title and ultimately projeting us as high up the league table as we can get.

“But that comes with showing up each and every night and I think that is the message.

“We are only a month and a bit in and we just came off winning four in a row to lose a game.

“So I think the mentality is there – we just need a general nudge and I am pretty confident we’re going to be fine.”