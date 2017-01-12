Whitecraigs trip will test how far Kirkcaldy have come

After their convincing win against Hillhead/Jordanhill, Kirkcaldy again face Glasgow opposition in the form of Whitecraigs when they travel westwards this Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

On their only two previous visits to this venue the Blues have still to taste victory. On both occasions they were at the wrong end of hefty score lines.

When Whitecraigs were at Beveridge Park in October they won 32-24 on a day when the Blues were disrupted by injury, conceding vital scores in the final quarter.

At that time Whitecraigs were riding high in National 2 but have slipped away in recent games. Last Saturday they lost heavily to Cartha QP and are now in the lower half of the table, immediately above Kirkcaldy. Any sort of win will see the Blues take seventh place from them.

Quintan Sanft’s side were firing on all cylinders against Hillhead/Jordanhill running in 14 tries with all departments of the side contributing. This will give them added confidence.

With the BT Cup match against Heriots now just over two weeks away the Blues will be anxious to keep up their improved form in the last few weeks and this Whitecraigs game will be a real test of just how far they have advanced.

Kirkcaldy may have scored a massive 85 points last week but they were outdone by their own second team who beat Howe of Fife’s 2nd XV 107-0 at Cupar.

This Saturday they play at Beveridge Park against Crieff and Strathearn 1st XV (2pm) in a Caledonia League game.