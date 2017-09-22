Why ex-NHLer Jay Rosehill loves playing in Fife ...

Its atmosphere isn’t to everyone’s taste, but Fife Flyers’ old-time rink has won over one big name rival player.

Jay Rosehill was at the centre of one major flashpoint last season when Braehead Clan came to town, but he revealed this week he loves the in-your-face abuse he gets.

Eric Neilson,. Manchester Storm, confronts the Fife Flyers fans behind the team bench (Pic: Steve Gunn

Rosehill spoke openly about the noise rinkside on Manchester Storm’s podcast this week, The Forecast, singling out Fife as a fabulous place to play.

Last season, the former NHL enforcer was involved in controversy as he cross-checked defenceman James Isaacs – an incident which then led to Flyers and DOPS clashing in a strong war of words.

Asked about great rinks to play, and the chirping that goes on between players and fans, Rosehill picked out Kirkcaldy- a rink he said he loved playing in.

Talking about the team bench, he said: ‘’There’s no glass, just barriers and they put their fans behind you.

‘‘It’s fun to see fans with passion. I love it when they get that intense even if they aren’t cheering for you.

‘’They scream at you, we yell back! They get more excited, and your adrenalin goes through the roof!

Rosehill also made the point that, come full-time, the battle lines are then re-drawn.

‘‘When you turn your head, they grin and you grin, so it’s pretty respectful too.’’

‘’At the end of the game the guys who are ruthless as they yell at you are the ones who clap you.

‘’You look back and say ‘that was fun - let’s do it again next week!’

Rosehill also revealed he’d been spat on by a fan as he made his way to the dressing-room after being thrown out of a game.

‘’I got kicked out, and was just leaving and I heard the guy snort, and hawk it. It went splat! - right on my visor.

‘’If I’d had a few more steps I might have lost my mind, but I was in the dressing-room before I realised. Our stick boy looked and me and started laughing, and I started dying laughing.

;’’It is fun to be here and see fans with passion. Some arenas they come in their suits with their business friends think it’s too cool to cheer.

‘‘I love it when fans get intense, even if it isn’t cheering for you.’’

Listen to the full pocast at The Forecast