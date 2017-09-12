Wins wrap up series title for teen

Windygates mountain bike ace Téa Jensen (15) wrapped up the Scottish Downhill Series at Fort William thanks to two wins.

Téa has been racing downhill mountain bikes for six years, a sport where riders are timed from top to bottom over steep, rocky and root filled tracks.

Fort William’s Nevis Range is seen as one of the most challenging races and is host to the UCI World Cup series each year.

The local teen’s success is even more remarkable in that she took the series by winning five out of five rounds.

She also took the separate Scottish Champs title at the double header event.

Téa, who rides for the Leslie Bike Shop / Bikers Boutique Downhill Team, will take part in the final round of the series this weekend.