Young Blues impress to win Crieff Sevens

A young Kirkcaldy squad produced an impressive showing to win the annual Crieff 7s tournament on Saturday.

With the average age of the side just 20, Kirkcaldy would be up against more experienced players and would have to play smart.

Guest teams from Falkirk, Stirling County, Dundee High School FP and Morrisons old boys were brimming with Premiership and National Division 1 players meaning the quality of rugby would be impressive.

Kirkcaldy were drawn in a group with Morrisons old boys and Perth but made a very rusty start to the tournament against Morrisons, going down to an early try before battling back to win by a conversion with the last kick of the match.

This woke the Blues up and their winning performance against a good Perth team showed some improvement.

Having won the group, the Blues went through to the cup semi-finals where they would face Tommy’s Wolfhounds, a team made up of Stirling County players.

The Wolfhounds had strolled through their group and started very well against Kirkcaldy taking an early seven-point lead.

Kirkcaldy battled back and scored a converted try of their own to level the scores, much to the disgust of the Wolfhounds who seemed to be expecting to cruise the whole tournament unchallenged.

The Wolfhounds then became victims of their own ill-discipline through arguing amongst themselves, challenging ref decisions and sledging opponents before one of their players earned a red card when he was caught punching a Kirkcaldy player.

Wolfhounds didn’t learn from their errors, a dangerous ‘tip’ tackle on a Kirkcaldy player resulted in a ‘generous’ yellow card but not happy with this the player again began to question the ref.

There is only one answer to dissent in rugby, and another red card meant the Wolfhounds were reduced to five players for the remainder of the semi-final. Needless to say Kirkcaldy took advantage of the space and progressed easily to the final.

Considering the quality of some of the participants a Kirkcaldy v Aberfeldy final would have been a surprise to most of the people attending.

Aberfeldy turned out to be a young, fit team and 7-a-side rugby suited their style, abeit they had limited rugby experience.

The Blues were now full of confidence and playing some great 7s themselves. In a one sided final Kirkcaldy ran out comfortable victors and were deserved winners of the tournament.

It was fitting that captain Kurt Littlejohn should lift the cup on his last Kirkcaldy appearance before heading ‘Down Under’, everyone at the club wishes him success.

KIRKCALDY TEAM: Kurt Littlejohn (c), Rhys Bonner, James Pow, Rory Brown, Steven Milne, Scott Anderson, Callum Parsons, Finlay Smith, Finlay Brown, James Barclay, Michael Brooks.