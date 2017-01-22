A night of eclectic music with Don Paterson

Author, poet and jazz guitarist Don Paterson is set to bring his new project Fife next month.

Originally from Dundee, Don played with the jazz-folk ensemble ‘Lammas’ for 12 years and is now back playing music at the highest level with Scotland’s most talented jazz musicians: pianist Steve Hamilton, bassist Euan Burton and drummer Alyn Cosker. A self-taught poet influenced by Coleridge, Paul Muldoon, Derek Mahon, and Michael Longley, Paterson devoted a year to reading before he began to write and publish in earnest.

Paterson is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. In 2008, for his service to literature, he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire. He joined the London publisher Picador as poetry editor and has also taught creative writing at University of St. Andrews and Dundee University.

Although better known as a poet and winner of the Whitbread Poetry Award and numerous other poetry awards, music is Paterson’s first love.

For this new project he has turned his unusual fingerstyle technique to electric guitar and performs a mix of new and older compositions influenced by jazz, electronic, classical and Celtic music. The band features Steve Hamilton on keyboards, along with Euan Burton (bass) and Alyn Cosker (drums).

The Don Paterson Situation plays the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on Saturday, February 25. Visit the Byre Theatre website.