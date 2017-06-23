A touch of special Brew added to Raith Rovers Hall of Fame show

He wasn’t at Raith Rovers long, but his goal scoring exploits were enough to see Craig Brewster named as the latest inductee into the club’s Hall of Fame.

A prolific goalscorer in his time at Stark’s Park, bagging over 30 goals in just two seasons, Craig, now assistant manager at Plymouth Argyle, remembers his time in Kirkcaldy as “absolutely amazing”.

Former Raith Rovers player Craig Brewster

“It’s a long time since I was at the Rovers but I had two amazing years there,” he said.

Craig signed from Forfar as a midfielder, but it was in Kirkcaldy where he would switch to the position he would stay in for the rest of his career.

“After about three months Jimmy Nic played me up front in a reserve game to try me out and he obviously liked what he saw. I never looked back,” he said.

“Having been in management since, you’re always looking at forwards who are a goal threat. I adjusted right away and the partnership I had with Gordon Dalziel was brilliant.

“I was at the Rovers from 1991-93. From January 1992 until the end of that season we had an unbelievable run and continued that into the following season. We won the league by 11 points, and that was when it was still two points for a win. We were in the Premier League. It was amazing.

“I think we played Dumbarton at home to win the league and I scored the two goals that day to win the match.

“The scenes at Stark’s Park were brilliant. Everybody standing up on the terracing and fans on the park and everything. Great memories – and the players we had in the dressing room at Raith were brilliant.”

Though looking forward to his return to Kirkcaldy for the Hall of Fame evening in November, Craig gave a mention to those he remembered but are sadly no longer with us.

“There was Ronnie Coyle and Ian MacLeod who I played with, and Ally Gourlay who WAS Raith Rovers,” he said.

“People don’t realise the work some people do behind the scenes at football clubs but the work Ally Gourlay did was unbelievable.

“I’m looking forward to the Hall of Fame. I’ve been told that it’s a full house and I’m sure it’ll be a special occasion.”