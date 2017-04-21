Art festival offers behind the scenes experience

An art festival that gives the public behind the scenes access to artists and creators in north Fife is to begin next week.

Around 73 artists will be taking part in Open Studios, opening up their workspaces and giving the public the chance to see their creative process, over the May bank holiday.

There are a wide variety of creators involved – from artists to furniture makers, to silversmiths and jewellers – and venues are spread out across north Fife.

Leo Norris, chairman of Open Studios, said the event offered the public a unique opportunity.

“We’re giving the public a chance to see artists and makers working,” he said. “To get a feel for what they do and how they do it. It makes the event more than just a gallery.”

Open Studios is for the first time involved in two projects. The group is sponsoring new and emerging talent, supporting art groups and has even given one young artist a bursary.

Leo said: “We are covering a full spectrum of ages but we are particularly keen on encouraging youths and showcasing their work.”

Open Studios is also supporting Mary’s Meals, a charity which provides meals to children around the world.

The organisers have asked the artists and creators to either donate a piece of work or donate a part of their takings to support the cause.

Open Studios takes place from April 29 to May 1, from 10am to 6pm. Details about events can be found at www.openstudiosfife.co.uk.