Events to mark Kelpies arrival

While they didn’t quite ride into town, the arrival of the Kelpie Maquettes this week has generated a great buzz of interest.

The three-metre tall versions of the giant Kelpies were installed next to the British Golf Museum early on Monday morning.

The official unveiling ceremony is tomorrow (Saturday) but the sculptures have been attracting attention all week, with locals and visitors flocking to the Bruce Embankment to see them.

There are a number of events taking place to mark the installation.

Kelpies Carnival Day starts at 10.30am with a parade through the town, starting at the Castle and led by St Andrews Pipe Band.

The unveiling ceremony is at 11am, with guests Andy Scott, the sculptor who created the Kelpies, and Jim Carruth, whose poetry inspired Andy’s iconic creations.

There will also be musical performances, a ceilidh and plenty to keep children entertained.

The Old Course Hotel is also joining in with the Kelpies-related fun and will be hosting Art in Action events on Saturday and Sunday, giving children the chance to create prints of their very own Kelpies, and an exhibition of art inspired by the structures.

The art on show will range from blown and cast glass to bronze casting, paintings and handmade textiles.

While finished work will be in the exhibition, artists will also be creating new pieces over the weekennd.

The event is free, and runs between 4-6pm on Saturday, and 2-4pm on Sunday.