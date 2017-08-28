Kirkcaldy’s Bavarian Beer and Music Festival is back

Kirkcaldy’s popular Bavarian Beer and Music Festival is back.

This year it is being delivered through the partnership led by Kirkcaldy YMCA and supported by Kitty’s.

Following on from last weekend’s township event in the town Square.

The free entry programme runs from today (Friday, September 1) until Sunday September 3, opening from noon-10.30pm Friday and Saturday and noon-8.30pm on Sunday. Children are welcome in the marquee until 8pm.

New additions include Fife and Scottish produce, with beers, gins and mixologies from Fife’s Eden Mill, along with Cairn O’Mhor fruit wines and ciders from Perthshire, and a selection of soft drinks.

This came about following requests from previous festival-goers seeking a wider selection of drinks and the Kirkcaldy area committee’s wish to see Fife and Scottish products promoted alongside the Erdinger Bavarian beers.

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of the committee, said: “These additions mean that there be something which appeals to everyone, while the tradition of the beer and music festival, enhanced by music courtesy of the vastly entertaining Kolonel Schnapps Ommpah Band, will be maintained.

“This is Kirkcaldy at its best – showcasing the amazing people and organisations who make our communities tick.

“The area committee wants to see more use of the Town Square for events, and the atmosphere generated under the canvass is something really special.

“This is very much a community engagement event, led and delivered by local people supported by Fife Council and the Kirkcaldy’s Ambitions Partnership, with something for everyone, we hope.”