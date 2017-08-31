New gallery is a dream come true

St Andrews has a new place to go for artlovers with the opening of a new private gallery.

The Junor Gallery, in South Street, is the brainchild of Beth Junor, who is bringing her skills with words and knowledge of art together.

A detail of a work by Elisabeth Lecourt.

A member of Scottish PEN and the Society of Authors, Beth explained: “One of my aims is to stimulate discussion and interdisciplinary connections between the visual and literary arts in Scotland.”

She also draws on 27 years’ experience working in the health service and education, as a speech and language therapist specialising in autism, in establishing the gallery’s ethos of inclusion, accessibility and engagement with the local community.

The gallery has been well-received by locals and visitors.

Currently exhibiting is Maps of the Imagination, which presents the map-based work of five contemporary Scottish and international artists with connections to Europe. A fine jewellery collection inspired by Geddy’s mediaeval map of St Andrews from around 1580, exclusive to the Gallery, as well as the map-themed poetry of Lyn Moir and Tom Pow make for a rich show.

“I aim to provide an inclusive space for creativity and discussion to flourish in the local community, where everyone’s welcome and will be met by knowledgeable staff,” said Beth.

“The Gallery sells to new and established collectors locally, nationally and internationally to provide long-term support to emerging, mid-career and well-known artists.”