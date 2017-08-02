Packed line-up as Aberdour festival kicks off

Have your say

The 34th Aberdour Festival has kicked off, with a packed programme which promises ‘something for everyone’.

With the theme of Stories, Stone, and Bones, there is music, comedy, magic, culture, and history.

Aberdour festival is well under way. Picture: David Wardle

The festival runs until Sunday, August 6, with a line-up which includes Light Out By Nine, Vladimir McTavish, and a village sports day.

Helen Pearson, who has taken over this year as chairman of the event, said the programme is already proving a bit hit.

“We’re delighted Lights Out By Nine are playing,” she said.

“They played the festival many years ago, and we’ve been trying to get them in again, so it’s good to have them back.

“The Stories, Stones and Bones theme is in line with 2017 being Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“There are storytellers, and events at the castle – so that’s stones, and there’s also a fossil hunt, which is bones.”