Quick reads from two of the region’s authors

Two Fife authors, James Oswald and Jenny Colgan, have put pen to paper and written short stories for an annual campaign to get more adults to pick up a book.

Oswald’s contribution to the Dead Simple crime anthology and A Very Distant Shore by Colgan are included in six exciting new Galaxy® Quick Reads titles which have been announced by The Reading Agency, and are to be published on Thursday, February 2.

From a reimagining of Beauty and the Beast to a road trip in search of Poldark, the list also includes new titles from Dreda Say Mitchell and a special Quick Reads edition of Susan Jeffers’ Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway.

Quick Reads titles are specifically designed to be easy to read, and are shorter and easier to tackle for adults who are less confident in their reading skills.

The bite-size format means they’re also perfect for people who want a light, easy read to pick up.

The short books are available for £1 from most major booksellers or loaned from local libraries.