The legendary ‘Man In Black’ is set to grace the walls of a Fife theatre

The portraits of one of the world’s most iconic and biggest music stars are to grace the walls of a Kirkcaldy theatre for the next month.

The competition, which drew on the singer’s love of Fife and his ancestry links with the Kingdom, took place in Glenrothes in May last year.

The unveiling at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

It attracted a large public interest and was even publicly endorsed by Johnny Cash’s daughter Rosanne Cash, who picked the over all winner.

She said at the time : “What an impressive group of drawings. It was difficult to choose the top three, as the quality of the work was very high.

“I think my father would also be proud and impressed with the honour you have bestowed on him, and our family.

“We are extraordinarily proud of our Scottish lineage and hold your part of the world, it is a sincere pleasure to know that the Cash family is also held close in your hearts’.

Internationally renowned artist David Mach, whose own artwork ‘Phantom’ is sited outside Morrisons supurmarket in Kirkcaldy, was also involved in the judging process.

Now the artworks have stopped off at the Kirkcaldy theatre, as part of an on-the-road project to take the collection to a wider Fife audience.

Billy Caulfield, resident artist for Glenrothes Art Club, who worked alongside the Go Glenrothes group on the competition, has bene delighted by the public’s reaction so far

He said: “Johnny was, and still is, such an iconic figure.

“People do love still him and appreciative of the efforts of the amateur artists have created in this collection.”