Bridge Festival puts Fife centre stage in 2017 celebrations

A 19th-century festival celebrating the Forth Bridge will put Fife centre stage in a unique line-up of events around the country in 2017.

The Forth Bridge festivities will feature as part of ‘Scotland in Six’, a day-long celebration of Scotland’s six World Heritage Sites on April 18.

So far activities will include three-minute pop-up shows from the 1890s and a special ‘steampunk’ surprise. As the signature year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, 2017 will see dozens of other events across the nation as part of celebrations from VisitScotland.

Organisers say this will be an exciting opportunity to relive Scotland’s fascinating past through a range of events and activities.

Launched by Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop, the celebration aims to inspire visitors to #facethepast in new and innovative ways.

She said: “We are so fortunate in Scotland to have the most fascinating and inspiring history and heritage on our doorsteps, bringing the spirit of Scotland alive.

“As well as our history of many well-known stories and famous historical characters, next year will also give us an excellent opportunity to focus on Scotland’s world-renowned archaeology.”

For more details, visit www.visitscotland.com/hha2017.