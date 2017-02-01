Buckhaven community asked to comment on town

A Buckhaven community project is asking people to share their views on the town.

Buckhaven Links! is a community-based project exploring the future of the town centre and the shoreline.

It aims to do this by speaking to residents, local businesses, churches, organisations and others to create a vision for the future of Buckhaven.

Three workshops are taking place in March (the 8th, 15th and 22nd) at the Buckhaven Community Centre.

To prepare for the workshops, the group is asking people to complete a survey. If you would like to share your views, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BuckhavenLinks.