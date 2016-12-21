Calling all Fife chess players...

The newly-formed Glenrothes chess group holds its first ever tournament tomorrow (Thursday) at Glenwood Library between 2pm and 4pm.

Organiser Alan Kearns said: “Glenrothes used to have a chess club but it moved to Kirkcaldy so we formed three months ago.

“This tournament is a major achievement for our small project which receives no funding, although we have vocal support from many and the precious support of Glenwood Library Staff.”

Chess players are welcome to turn up for the tournament. Free entry but a donation to Glenrothes foodbank is welcomed. For more details, email: chessglenrothes@gmail.com