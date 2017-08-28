Celebrating the life of music legend Whitney Houston

An award-winning show that celebrates the life of one of the greatest singers of all time is coming to Fife this Friday (September 1).

It has been five years since the death of Whitney Houston but her music lives on in this captivating show that continues to grow in strength and consistently receives standing ovations wherever it plays.

Whitney – Queen of the Night is an award winning production which features a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes and, together with a breathtaking performance in the spirit of Whitney, delivers a show that exceeds expectation.

Shanice, a dazzling young rising star, takes us on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits that include: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I will Always Love You, and many more.

The show has been beautifully presented to remember one of the most highly awarded female artistes in the world.

Whitney Houston is one of pop music’s best-selling music artists of all-time, with an estimated 170–200 million records sold worldwide.

Houston was the only artist to chart seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs in the United States. She was also the second artist behind Elton John and the only woman to have two number one Billboard 200 Album awards.

Her self-titled debut album, released in 1985, became the best-selling debut album in history by a woman. Rolling Stone named it the best album of 1986 and ranked it at number 254 on the magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Her second studio album, Whitney (1987), became the first album by a woman to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Houston made her screen acting debut as Rachel Marron in the romantic thriller film The Bodyguard (1992). She performed the lead single from the film’s original soundtrack, “I Will Always Love You”, which received the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and became the best-selling single by a woman in music history. She died on February 11, 2012, aged 48.

Whitney – Queen of the Night is at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on September 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.