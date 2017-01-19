Champagne lifestyle for Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society

Rehearsals are well underway for this year’s offering from the Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

Hunter Hall is a riot of noise and activity every Tuesday and Thursday night as the group is put through its paces, piecing together ‘Pink Champagne’ which will be performed at the Adam Smith Theatre in March.

The society was formed in 1939 – though its origins stretch back as far as 1866 – and bar the war years has put on a musical in the town every year since.

And it shows no sign of slowing down with production director Robin Ożóg saying that rehearsals began in earnest back in September.

“Sunday rehearsals start this month too. It’s quite a heavy schedule but when we get to this time of the year it has to be.

By the end of next week we will have plotted everything in the show.

Frances Taylor, who plays Rosalinda in the show, at rehearsals

Robin paid tribute to the performers, the vast majority of whom have full-time jobs.

“It’s not like professional theatre,” he said, “ they rehearse until they can’t get it wrong, we rehearse until we can get it right.

“Budget-wise it’s a costly operation, we’re talking 22-23 thousand pounds, which we need to raise in order to do this.”

“For us to get a show on at all is a minor miracle really!”

Elaine Young at Hunter Hall in Kirkcaldy

Despite the daunting work load Robin, who has been involved with the society since 1976, says rehearsals he strives to make rehearsals fun.

“If they’re not then people won’t come!”

This year’s show is step away from the norm, as it wasn’t written by Gilbert and Sullivan.

Kathleen Brown, chair of the society said: “Every now and again we decide to do a non-G&S and we chose ‘Pink Champagne’ because it has great songs, with music by Johann Strauss.

Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society member Caroline Warburton

Rehearsals are going really well. It’s a great, lively bunch we have and they are all very enthusiastic.

“I hope we get lots of people coming along and enjoying the production.”

‘Pink Champagne’ is on at the Adam Smith Theatre from March 8-11, with evening shows at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available by calling 01592-595402 or at the website www.kirkgandss.co.uk.

Erin Sammutt, H�le Denholm and Elaine Young