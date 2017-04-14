Choir serving up a musical feast

Cupar Choral Society is preparing a feast for music lovers with a spring concert on April 22.

The choir will perform Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s delicious Hiawatha’s Wedding Feast and Puccini’s luscious Messa di Gloria, with conductor Cole Bendall, soloists David Lynn and George Gordon, and orchestra led by Bob Cairns.

But the evening will be bitter-sweet, following the devastating loss in February of the choir’s greatly-missed musical director, the late Bruce Fraser, who devised this special concert.

The choir is grateful to rising star Cole Bendall, musical director of St Andrews Renaissance Singers, who has so ably stepped up to the podium at short notice.

Choir members are hoping for a fantastic turnout at Cupar Corn Exchange on April 22 to enjoy a glorious programme of music and music-making.

