Classic vehicles descend on Leven

Vintage vehicles will descend on Fife on Sunday for the Leven Rally.

Around 100 old cars, tractors, vans and more, ranging from pre-20th century veterans to 80s classics, will be parked up at Leven Heritage Railway on Sunday from 11am.

As well as all the classic vehicles on show, the resident locomotive ‘Forth’ will be operating along the railway line.

The organisers are also running a ‘driver for a fiver’ scheme. Attendees will have the chance to drive the ‘River Eden’ train alongside an instructor.

Entry to the grounds is free and the event runs to 4pm.