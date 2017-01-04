A taste of Napoli in town

Popular St Andrews restaurant Tony Macaroni closed its doors as 2017 opened.

It caused something of a mystery as there had been no indication that it would not be re-opening, and calls to restaurant were directed to the company’s Glasgow headquarters.

But the good news for the town’s pizza-lovers is that the Bell Street site will re-open later this year as only the second restaurant of the Tony Macaroni group’s new brand, Mozza.

The company’s Stephanie Yapp explained: “We think the market in St Andrews would appreciate something a bit different.”

What’s different is that Mozza will be serving Neapolitan pizzas – and the refurbished restaurant layout will allow customers to watch their pizzas being baked in the super-hot wood-fired pizza oven.

“Our plan is to re-open within about three months, following our first Mozza opening in Glasgow this month.

“It is a rally cool concept, inspired by something similar in London.”

Ms Yapp added: “We are very excited to be opening in St Andrews.”

The restaurant will still cover two floors, with the pizza oven featuring on the upper level.

“The concept is focussed on being able to see the pizza being cooked,” Ms Yapp explained.

The Tony Macaroni restaurant chain has outlets across Scotland and opened in St Andrews in 2015.