Award nominations for St Andrews bar

A St Andrews bar, known for its range of popular burgers, has been put up for two Scotland-wide food awards.

Rascals Bar has been nominated in the Best Burger and Best Independent Bar categories ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Entertainment Awards in Glasgow.

The bar was nominated for Scotland’s Best Pub Grub three years ago but missed out on them – but Jamie Anderson, co-owner and director, is hopeful his luck will be different this time round.

“It would be nice to win and come home with the prize,” he said.

“To be told you have the best burgers in Scotland, for an independent bar in St Andrews, would be absolutely brilliant.

“We’re just chuffed to be in the final.

“It’s great to finally have the chance at a huge awards night.”

Mr Anderson said he was proud when he found out Rascals Bar had been nominated for the awards, adding: “It’s the customers who vote for you and to be nominated is amazing.

“It hits home because there’s so many big pub groups.”

Mr Anderson explained that the owners hadn’t intended for the St Andrews eatery to be a burger bar when it opened five years ago, adding: “That’s just how it’s evolved.

“I thought burgers were the next up-and-coming thing.

“We researched a lot of ideas for burgers online or we’d pile on a few crazy toppings.

“It’s been mainly me coming up with the ideas – sometimes when I’m hungover or hungry.”

Mr Anderson said the judge, who only revealed the nature of his visit after he’d finished his meal, had eaten the Wingin’ It burger.

The burger includes boneless chicken strips coated in Louisiana hot sauce, covered in melted cheese slices, with blue cheese dip on the bottom.

Mr Anderson said he was pleased when he found out the judge had chosen that particular burger.

He said: “It’s quite unique to us.

“There are burger places all over the world, but this is one I’ve not seen anywhere else.” Mr Anderson will be attending the awards presentation, which takes place on Sunday at Merchant Square in Glasgow, with his fiancee.

The packed night of entertainment includes a performances from singer Tony Christie and illusionist Chris De Rosa and is based on a Las Vegas theme.

However, Mr Anderson admitted there would be no late night or partying – a long drive back to Fife awaits him after the awards.

He did say, though, that there would be a staff party no matter the result, although it would be better to be celebrating an awards win on the night.