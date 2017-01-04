Burntisland butcher shop’s sausage rolls are best in Scotland

A Burntisland butchers has received a different kind of New Year’s honour.

Tom Courts Burntisland Butchers’ sausage rolls were named the best in Scotland, scooping the Diamond Award at the prestigious Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards 2017.

Owner Tom Courts said he was ‘thrilled’ by the achievement of being named in the meaty New Year’s honours list and credited his team.

He added: “This is the first industry awards I have entered since coming back into the butchery business in September after a year out.

“To take the top title is incredible.”

The family business returned to Burntisland earlier this year after Tom Courts junior resurrected the business first started by his father 25 years ago.

Tom Courts Snr retired in 1992, while his son went to university to study accountancy, before taking up a job with Fife Constabulary.

However, this year Tom purchased the shop from Neil Cameron, who was looking to retire, and the whole family has got involved, with dad Tom Snr, sister Lorna and nephew Callum all making contributions.

“My sister gave up a successful bank managerial career to head up the bakery production side of the business and my dad was fed up with retirement so brings a lifetime of butchery experience to the industry,” Tom explained.

Tom, who still uses the original recipes developed by his father, added that the award came at the perfect time.

He said: “New business, major investment, first awards and the start of a new year. Perfect time to win recognition for our products.”