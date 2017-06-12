Can you give these adorable kittens names?

Lindores Abbey Distillery’s recent recruitment drive was so successful that not one but two distillery cats have been appointed.

And this week two other new employees, twins Callum and Fraser Gosse, are asking for your help to name the two adorable kittens.

The kittens.

“They are just lovely, and full of mischief,” said the distillery’s Gee McKenzie Smith, “their new thing is to use our furniture as a climbing frame!”

At just eight weeks old the brother and sister badly need names: “We’re just calling them girl and boy, or brother and sister,” Gee added.

And that’s why the distillery is asking for the public’s help to name them – and there are just days left to enter as the competition closes at midnight on Friday.

“We are looking for names inspired by whisky and the history of Lindores Abbey,” Gee continued, “already suggestions have included Aqua and Vitae, Angel and Spirit and Peaty and Smokey.”

The lucky winner of the competition will receive membership of Lindores Abbey’s preservation society worth £60. That brings benefits, including a free bottle of first limited edition packaging of Lindores Abbey Aqua Vitae, two complimentary tickets to the distillery, and a ten per cent discount in the online shop.

Sadly, mouser Toffee, who was due to retire, died before the two youngsters were appointed, so in-house training will not be available for them. But the benefits package includes a comfortable home – and all the mice they can eat – in return for hard work and diligence in keep those pests at bay.

The new distillery brings the history of the site at Newburgh full circle, as Lindores Abbey became the spiritual home of whisky, when King James IV ordered Friar Jon Cor “to make aqua vitae VIII bolls of malt” on June 1, 1494.

Distilling is due to start on site this summer, with the copper stills already visible through the giant windows that feature on the distillery.

But the whisky, brewed using water from the site’s own borehole, won’t be available for at least five years.

In the meantime, the distillery and its visitor centre will be open to the public and the grounds of the ancient Lindores Abbey can be used for functions, including parties and weddings.

To enter the competition go to Lindores Abbey’s Facebook page, and to find out more about the distillery and Lindores Abbey for inspiration for names, go to www.lindoresabbeydistillery.com.