Fife butchers finalist for ‘Champion of Champions’ award

A Leven butchers has been shortlisted for a ‘Champion of Champions’ Scotch Lamb award.

Watson’s of Leven was announced as a finalist in the new Champion of Champions Scotch Lamb PGI Award, a competition set up by Quality Meat Scotland to find the best Scotch Lamb product.

Butchers which are members of the Scotch Butchers Club entered products which had been recognised nationally in other competitions.

The products, which included burgers, pies, noisettes and more, were then judged by a panel of experts, who whittled down the entries to five finalists.

Robert Watson, from Watson’s of Leven, said he was delighted be among those shortlisted.

“We are proud to be recognised for using such high-quality Scotch Lamb and feel incredibly honoured to be finalists in the Champion of Champions Scotch Lamb PGI Award.

“We always strive to provide the best quality produce for our customers and encourage people to buy locally-sourced produce.

“Our customers love our Scotch Lamb burgers and it seems the judges did too!”