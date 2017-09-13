Fife chippy named best in Scotland

A Fife fish and chip shop has been named the Scottish Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

Cromars regained its crown in the National Fish and Chip Awards, after being named the best in Scotland in 2016.

The St Andrews chippy is one of ten regional winners looking forward to the national final in London in January.

Last week, Cromars was named in the top 20 shortlist, one of two Scottish representatives on the list.

However, Cromars was the only Scottish shop to be named in the top 10, meaning it won the regional crown.

Cromars will now be subject to a round of secret shopping by an auditor, who will conduct a detailed and in-depth judging audit.

“We are absolutely delighted with our Scottish win, just two years from when we won this for the very first time,” said Wendy Frame of Cromars.

“It’s great to be through to the grand final, our team have worked so hard and it’s a huge boost for everyone. We would love to secure a top three finish come January.”