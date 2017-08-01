Fife farm listed for prize

An Ardross Farm Shop product has been shortlisted for Delicious magazine’s produce awards.

The shop is among eight Scottish finalists, with the winner announced in the October edition of the food magazine.

The farm was shortlisted for its grass fed beef, and, if it wins, the farm’s products will be sold on Delicious’ new online store.

Karen Barnes, editor, said: “When we launched our Produce Awards in 2016 we had a dream of helping our star small producers with an online store for selling their brilliant products. Every shortlisted producer has a chance to be involved.”