Fife gin distiller Darnley’s hails M&S deal

Fife distiller Darnley’s is celebrating this week with the announcement that its spiced gin is to be listed in M&S stores across Scotland.

From the beginning of October, gin fans will be able to buy Darnley’s Spiced Gin from M&S Foodhalls across up and down the country.

Founded by Fife-based founders, the Wemyss family, Darnley’s is one of many small batch gins which is out to grab its share of the growing Scottish market.

William Wemyss is thrilled with the new listing, which comes just in time for Christmas.

He said: “Demand for locally sourced Scottish gins is ever increasing, and we are delighted to have a place on the shelves of M&S to offer shoppers our very distinctive, spiced gin.

“We have found that even gin and tonic traditionalists love the taste of a Darnley’s Spiced Gin & ginger ale when they get the chance to try it.

“For the new generation of gin drinkers, the spiced notes and warming flavours of our gin are delicious, either to sip and enjoy or when mixed into a wide range of drinks, especially so as the festive season approaches.”

Michael Wallis, Spirit Buyer at M&S, said: “We are seeing huge demand for new regional gins from our customers, and Darnley’s is a fitting addition to our range.

“We expect Darnley’s Spiced Gin will quickly become a firm favourite and a great alternative, particularly in the lead up to the Christmas season.”

Darnley’s Spiced Gin is bottled at 42.7%, RRP £34.