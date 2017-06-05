Foodies’ delight as Crail serves up festival

Crail Food Festival returns this weekend with a host of local flavours, tastings, children’s activities and chance to meet producers at the Sunday Lunch at the Harbour.

Now firmly established as one of Scotland’s major food festivals, the seventh annual event, which takes place across six venues i the village from Saturday, June 10.

Graham Anderson, festival director, says the festival is attracting visitors from far and wide to the east neuk.

“Most Fifers turn up on the day but of the tickets we’ve sold so far, nearly 100 are to people from outwith Fife, and two of the sales are from Germany and America, so people are actually coming to the festival as part of their holiday.”

On Saturday visitors can taste and try before they buy at the Indoor Food & Drink Market in the Crail Community Hall.

Street food will be cooked on Crail’s Marketgate area and music, local craft beer and munching will be the order of the day with hot dishes like wood-fired pizza, gourmet toasties, savory wraps and traditional barbecued meats, chocolate and other local treats.

The Crail Kirk Hall hosts the Cookery Theatre with a schedule of local chefs and food producers revealing the secrets of great food and drink including Fife Food Ambassador, Christopher Trotter.

On Sunday 11th, the venues come to life again and the Indoor Food & Drink Market is replaced by Sunday Lunch at the Harbour.

Graham added: It’s a great event and you get to meet the people who are actually making the stuff. It buzzes all day and it’s a lot of fun.

“Crail is really pretty and there’s plenty for people to do. I think it’s successful because we’re in a beautiful location and we also have a traffic restriction order, so people can safely wander about.

“Some of our main funding expired last year but the support we’ve been getting locally is continuing, so we’ll be back next year too – even if it rains!”

Crail Food Festival opens at 10.30am and costs £6 for an adult (entry for children is free). The day pass allows entry to all daytime venues and free parking.

For more visit Crail Food Festival or follow @CrailFoodFest on Twitter or like the event on Facebook.