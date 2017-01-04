Giving Fife’s businesses food for thought

Increased activity at Food from Fife in 2016 has seen a positive impact on local food and drink businesses working together to grow the industry.

Food from Fife is a not for profit company that was established in 2010 to help food and tourism businesses work together better.

2016 has been a standout year for the network, which now has 47 members from across Fife. Members range from artisan food and drink producers to large-scale manufacturers, chefs, hospitality businesses (large hotels, small B&Bs and everything in between), colleges, farms shops, cookery schools, caterers, heritage organisations, markets and food photographers.

This broad cross-spectrum of the food and drink industry in Fife has allowed for a variety of activity, which has included a core programme of networking events taking place across the region.

Part of the organisation’s remit is to encourage greater collaboration between hospitality businesses and food producers so a programme of familiarisation trips has been put in place, enabling local kitchen and front of house staff to visit their local food producers.

Overall, this is part of Food from Fife’s work to drive forward food tourism in Fife and increase the amount of local produce used across the industry.

John Whitehead OBE, chairman of Food from Fife, said: “2016 has been a busy year for Food from Fife and, with the support of funding from Fife Council as well as increased membership, we’ve been able to forge ahead with a strong programme of activity. We’ve also grown participation in our board, widening the range of experience.

“The coming year also promises to be action-packed as we work hard to strengthen our membership and consolidate our work to grow the food and drink and food tourism industries in Fife. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our diverse members, without whom this activity would simply not take place.”

Food from Fife’s next networking event will take place at the St Andrews Cheese Company on January 16.

Contact Martha Bryce by email at martha@foodfromfife.co.uk or visit www.foodfromfife.co.uk for more details.