McDonald’s drive-thru back on the menu

Plans for a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant in Leven are progressing, following a positive meeting between the fast-food chain, BT and Fife Council yesterday (Wednesday).

McDonald’s had proposed to create a priority junction at the site of the old gas works on Riverside Road, but the local authority insisted on a mini-roundabout.

However, it was thought fibre-optic cables, which belong to BT, would have to be moved at a prohibitive cost of £250,000 – which threatened to bring the project to a halt.

But following the meeting, Councillor Colin Davidson said it was now thought the cost of moving the cabling would not cost as much as originally believed.

He added: “BT and McDonald’s are working together to find a solution to the outstanding issues regarding underground cabling.

“There’s a real desire to find a solution to any outstanding problems to get the development to go ahead.”