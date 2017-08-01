New dates for popular food event

The East Neuk’s newest food festival has announced new dates following the success of its inaugural event.

An estimated 5000 people attended the first Bowhouse Food Weekend, which was staged two weeks ago.

Now, it has been announced that a second event is to take place in September.

On September 23 and 24, the converted barn will open its doors to the public.

The event will build on its winning formula, which gave the public the chance to taste the creations of artisan producers, watch cookery demonstrations, enjoy a selection of foods – from rabbit burgers to cakes at pop up shops – and enjoy childrens’ entertainment.

The festival of food attracted locals and visitors, giving them the chance to taste the best food from the Kingdom and beyond. Highlights included a live cookery theatre led by SRUC Elmwood Campus food and hospitality team, and a trio of visiting alpacas.

Organiser Toby Anstruther, founder of Food from Fife, said: “It has always been our vision to create a space that allows producers to not only produce food from the incredible primary produce grown, reared or caught in and around Fife, but also to create a platform for these producers to engage with their customers.

“It is a great start – I am really grateful to all those who left comments and suggestions and we are now busy working to make the next event even better with an even wider range of growers and makers and their wonderful stalls.”