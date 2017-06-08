New Kirkcaldy pub weaves its way to opening

The final touches are being put to Kirkcaldy’s new family pub restaurant, the Spiral Weave.

The £3m establishment from Marston’s Inns and Taverns, situated at the John Smith Business Park, is set to open on June 12 and will be employing 45 people in full and part time jobs.

“The development is set to feature a new 150-seater individually designed premises with a 57-space car park, as well as external seating terraced areas, a children’s external play area and beer gardens,” said Adrian Blackburn, Acquisition Manager for Marston’s.

He added: “The Carvery and traditional menu will offer freshly cooked food during the day and in the evenings, seven days a week.

“We have great hopes for our investment in this part of Fife”

The Spiral Weave’s manager, Ryan Buckle, added: “We are so close until we open now and we can’t wait to welcome the community.

“We are looking forward to raising a glass to our opening.