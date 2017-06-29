New restaurant brings taste of Napoli to Fife

A new restaurant opens in St Andrews on Friday (June 30), promising to bring true Neapolitan-style pizza to the town’s bustling foodie scene.

Mozza, an artisanal pizza and Italian craft beer restaurant, will be located at 39 Bell Street, St Andrews, and is a new brand from the Tony Macaroni team.

Mozza opened its first restaurant in Glasgow in February this year, and is already set to expand with an additional branch planned for Dundee later in the summer.

Sep Marini, managing director, said: “We’re really passionate about bringing true artisan pizza to Scotland, and we’re delighted to open our second restaurant in the foodie heaven of St Andrews.

“We’re bringing something a little different - pizza-making in Naples is a treasured art, and one which I think diners in St Andrews will love.”

Marini added: “We’re entirely committed to bringing only the highest quality ingredients straight from Naples to make our wood fired pizzas.

“We have only 13 different pizzas at the heart of our menu and all the pizzas are made from a traditional handmade Napoli sourdough and we source the fior de latte mozzarella from Napoli’s Porta Nolana market, and the extra virgin olive oil is from a family farm in Calabria.”

Mozza, St Andrews will open on Friday evening at a private event with infamous Italian pizza chef Antonio Starita, along with the renowned Zonin wine maker.

The Italian Consulate General, Carlo Perotta, will also be in attendance to host a Q&A session with Starita.

For more information and to view a menu, visit www.mozza.it