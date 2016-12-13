Review - Foxtons Bar & Grill, Glenrothes

It’s not every day you are invited to try out a meal prepared by an award-winning chef so, intrigued and full of anticipation, I made the short trip to Glenrothes for my first experience of Foxtons Bar and Grill and I’m happy to say, I wasn’t disappointed.

Owner David Kennedy has just taken on double AA Rosette-winning head chef David Crawford, who spent ten years in Perth where he made a real name for himself, and David is particularly delighted to have him on board. And at the end of our night it wasn’t hard to understand why.

The restaurant itself is cut off entirely from the bar area and is clean and relaxing with a friendly, warm and low-lit atmosphere.

David attended to us and was a very helpful, courteous and generous host.

We had the choice of ordering from the main menu or the new three-course set menu, which offers three courses and a bottle of house white for an excellent price of just £35.

We decided to mix it up and I chose fish cakes to start whilst my companion opted for the crayfish cocktail, which was accompanied by a glass of Pinot Grigio.

Unfortunately being the designated driver I had to plump for a non-alcoholic San Miguel.

My companion was pleased to report that her prawns were succulent and juicy and she was particularly impressed by the soft bread on the side.

My fish cakes were nothing short of delicious. The batter melted in the mouth and the tangy sauce was a perfect accompaniment with a hint of a kick to it.

Next up were our main courses, both with a fungal theme.

We had chosen the Wild Mushroom Risotto for me, with a Mushroom Stroganoff as the other main – the latter coming with a side portion of half rice/half chips.

The risotto, garnished with pea shoots, was a real treat. A generous portion with a delightful creamy sauce.

My companion was also taken with her choice of main and especially enjoyed her fluffy chips, which were nicely offered with a golden, crunchy coating in a small basket.

We both struggled to finish – always a good sign in my books – but unfortunately this meant we had to forego dessert which was a real shame.

I had my eye on the Warm Chocolate Fudge Cake, which looked particularly appetising, my companion equally bereft at passing up the White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta.

Instead we opted for a cappuccino and black coffee, which both came with a small piece of shortbread.

We spent a very pleasant 90 minutes at Foxtons. It offers a great selection of tasty and unfussy bar food – and is all the more enjoyable for it.

We both agreed we would have no hesitation in returning, especially as chef David told me he has big plans for the restaurant and its menu for next year.