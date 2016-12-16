REVIEW: Horizons Restaurant, Kinghorn

Restaurant review: Horizons Restuarant, Pettycur Bay Caravan Park

Must admit it’s never occurred to me to eat at the Horizons restaurant at Pettycur Bay - it’s a caravan holiday park after all.

But, hey, it was a time to expand my horizons, hopefully expand the waistband and try somewhere new.

Well, I’m happy to report it’s not a wasted journey.

As a family we arrived on a cold, dark wintry Friday night to be shown to our table.

The restaurant itself is a very warm, welcoming environment – all natural tones and plush carpets.

In one respect it was a pity it was so dark because the restaurant has panoramic windows which would afford a magnificent view across the Forth on a clear day.

Our waiter - Mike - gave us the choice of three menus; a lengthy standard one, a set price (£28) three course pre-Christmas menu and the obligatory chidren’s menu which had the kids chime in unison “CHICKEN NUGGETS!”

I began with a starter of sauteed woodland mushrooms in a tarragon cream sauce which, to be fair, was less of a hit than the other half’s choice of a smooth duck parfait with orange chutney, which tasted delicious.

The portions, we discovered, were very much on the generous side but when the main courses were presented, my eyes popped.

I managed to get through two tasty fillets of beer battered east coast haddock but the stack of chips - which was perfectly cooked - proved beyond my capabilities.

The other half got tucked into a massive plate of traditional roast turkey with sage and onion stuffing, bacon chipolatas and rich gravy which he said took him back to memories of his school days.

Meanwhile, the kids were mightily impressed with their chicken nuggets (as was I, because they were made with real chicken fillets and tasted lovely).

The puddings were a massive hit all round.

I had the special – a mulled wine poached pear with ice cream and shortbread basket, chocolate twist and fruit coulis. Brilliant!

The other half, who could barely move by this point, got stuck into another plentiful portion of triple chocolate orange cheescake with a duo of sauces.

Fair to say, he had to raise a white flag at that point - coffee would have tipped him over the edge.

Overall the food, under the direction of chef James McKay, is good wholesome fare and the choice on offer is so extensive every diner should leave satisfied.

The Horizons restaurant is a firm favourite with local families looking to have a festive meal and it’s not difficult to see why.

We were really well looked after and the service couldn’t be faulted.

With young kids, some restaurants can make you feel slightly uncomfortable – at Horizons, however, you never feel the staff are looking over your shoulder.