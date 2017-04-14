St Andrews bar toasts old Tom Morris

St Andrews bar, The Adamson, has launched a new cocktail inspired by one of the world’s most famous golfers.

Following research of the latest trends in New York, bartenders Joe Cassidy and Callum Merriman have created ‘The Tom Morris’ cocktail, featuring a mix of St Andrews Eden Mill Gin and Thurso River-based Holy Grass vodka.

Tom was a Scottish professional golfer in the 1800s and recognised as one of golf’s first young prodigies.

To celebrate its new cocktail list, The Adamson bar and restaurant hosted a VIP evening last night, where guests enjoyed interactive instruction of three cocktails, tasting a selection of wine and champagne and a range of canapes for the season.

Julie Lewis, managing director said, “Our cocktail list is at the forefront of innovation, where Jeremy Perrot, assistant general manager, and Stewart Macaulay, head chef, have worked tirelessly to ensure our wine and food offer is beautifully complimented”.