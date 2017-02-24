Feast your eyes on the wealth of talent at Glenfarg Folk Festival

Glenfarg Village Folk Club’s Feast is set to return, with Kinross hosting for the second year in a row.

Centred around the Green Hotel, the festival will take place over the weekend of April 7-9 with a fantastic line-up.

Na Leanai

This will be the 39th Feast and will be a prelude to a special 40th celebration already being planned for 2018.

A spokesman for the committee said: “We all agree that this year’s line-up is indeed very special and the event should prove to be the best for many years.”

So what is on offer? Well, apart from the expected singarounds, sessions and general background of music in the hotel and village pubs, the celebrations will get underway on the Friday night with a Ceilidh-Concert to get the spirits roused for the remainder of the weekend.

The dancing will be under the lead of The Craigie Collective Ceilidh Band, although there will also be entertainment provided by invited guests, which is a new initiative for the format of the night.

Tilston and Lowe

Saturday will bring a guitar workshop conducted by Maurice Dickson, followed by an organised singaround.

There will be an Original Song Competition with this year’s theme being “Wildlife”. The trophy will be awarded to the funniest song.

After the laughter has died down, Saturday night’s concert will get underway featuring the exciting young band Dallahan, the amazing John Tams and Barry Coope, the wonderful voice of Robyn Stapleton and the Club’s very own merry band of minstrels and songsters, the Farg Folk.

The line-up for this concert is quite exceptional and is guaranteed to be a sell-out.

Sunday starts with a special event as it will feature ‘A Conversation with John Tams’, followed by a singaround, children’s entertainment featuring the amazing Artie Trezise and Ryan Moir and the world famous Puff-a-Box championships!

And there will be no let up with another great night at Backstage featuring the legendary Steve Tilston and Jez Lowe on stage together, the brilliant young Irish group Na Leanai, and the wonderful guitarist and singer Maurice Dickson.

All in all, this promises to be another great night with another seriously sensational line-up to bring the weekend to a close.

The committee’s spokesman added: “We have done our bit and would now love you to come along and see just how good a weekend’s entertainment you have on your doorstep.mHope to see you all there!”

Further information on the festival, as well as available accommodation, can be found on the club website www.glenfargfolkclub.com.

Tickets can be obtained either through the web site, the ticket hotline at 07944 665617, or by emailing tickets@glenfargfolkclub.com.