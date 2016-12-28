Fife Ambassadors launch competition

2017 has been designated as the year of History, Heritage & Archaeology and Fife will be highlighting its rich past and encouraging people to get involved with a unique online competition.

Every month an iconic location or event will slowly be revealed on www.WelcometoFife.com with clues to help people guess the location.

A number of local businesses are supporting the campaign by supplying great prizes including a hot air balloon trip for four sponsored by the Purvis Group, an overnight stay at the Fairmont St Andrews and dinner at The Adamson.

Some of Fife’s Ambassadors and key tourism players teamed up at Dunfermline Abbey, to launch the competition on Tuesday, December 20.

Alistair Bruce, chairman of the Fife Tourism Partnership, said: “With Fife’s rich history and heritage we are keen to make the most of this special year.

“The competition will really get people talking as they try to guess the correct answer each month.”

The first image will be posted on WelcometoFife.com on January 1.