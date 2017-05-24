Fife cyclists gear up for popular event

Cyclists from across Fife are gearing up for the annual Edinburgh to St Andrews Cycle Ride – one of Scotland’s oldest cycling events.

The cycle ride will start at the West Gate of Edinburgh’s, Inverleith Park on June 17 at 8.45am. Cyclists will ride a unique 68-mile route, where they will cross the Forth Road Bridge, pass through the Fife Hills before finishing in the coastal town of St Andrews.

The Edinburgh to St Andrews cycle ride has taken place since the late 70s and the event is now in its 38th year. The cycle ride is suitable for all ages and cycling abilities and over the years it’s estimated that more than 14,000 riders have taken part – often returning year upon year.

The funds raised from Edinburgh to St Andrews go to the UK-based, international charity, Lepra, which works to beat leprosy in India, Bangladesh and Mozambique. The charity carries out life-changing work to provide vital treatment to cure people affected by the disease. Over the years, the cycle ride has raised almost £500,000 to help those in need.

Visit lepra.org.uk/Event/edinburgh-to-st-andrews-cycle-ride to reserve your space for this year’s cycle ride.