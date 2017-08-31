Fife Pride set to become an annual event

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) community are being encouraged to help organise Fife Pride 2018 following the success of this year’s event.

Following the first ever Fife Pride, held in Kirkcaldy on July 1, organisers are now looking for talented individuals to come forward to register their interest at a series of public meetings.

Fife Council have pledged to support organisers with multi-year funding to ensure the future success of the event.

Pride attracted an estimated 3,500 people who enjoyed a march and festival in the town centre, with a team of nearly 50 volunteers contributing as many as 1100 hours of free time to organise the event.

Following a survey of over 440 people who attended Pride, there’s now evidence the local economy benefitted to the tune of an estimated £150,000 on the day.

Fife’s first Pride was led by Kirkcaldy-based Pink Saltire, a national LGBT news and information charity, and staff from Fife Centre for Equalities, the regions equalities hub.

They were supported by a team of local activists and supporters from Fife Council, Fife Cultural Trust and Kirkcaldy 4 All.

Stuart Duffy, founder of Pink Saltire, is encouraging locals to get involved: “Our first Pride was a huge success and we couldn’t have made it possible without a fantastic team of volunteers,” he said.

“We know there are lots of people who support Pride but it takes commitment and time to make things happen, so we need folk to come and get involved. I’m encouraging anyone with some fundraising, administration, event management or marketing skills to come along to one of the meetings and speak to us – you’ll be part of something amazing!”

Pat Greenhough, engagement officer at Fife Centre for Equalities, said: “As the facilitator of Fife LGBTI+ Network, Fife Centre for Equalities are so proud of the achievement made collectively to bring Pride to Fife and to receive such a phenomenal response from the wider public.

“It is uplifting to experience a new momentum in addressing the barriers experienced by LGBTI+ communities.

“Fife Centre for Equalities has a unique status in bringing different communities together to champion equality and social justice here in Fife. We shall remain a strong supporter of Pride. Furthermore, we will ensure the involvement of other protected groups because achieving social justice for one means achieving social justice for all.”

Four meetings have been arranged which are open to the public, with venues kindly provided by the team at Fife Cultural Trust.

Members of this year’s committee will be meeting in Tiffany’s Cafe, Dunfermline on September 12 at 6.30pm, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on September 14 at 6.30pm, Cupar Library on September 13 at 6pm and the Adam Smith Theatre on September 20 at 6.30pm. For more information visit the Fife Pride Facebook page or www.fifepride.com