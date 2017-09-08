Fife’s what you make it with the new season from ONFife

ONFife’s new season brochure will be arriving in venues - and through letterboxes - over the coming week.

For the first time the Fife Cultural Trust is highlighting the full breadth of its events in one handy booklet, offering a vast range of music, drama, comedy, cinema, visual art, museum exhibitions and events across the Kingdom.

From Carnegie Hall’s 80th celebrations, Book Week Scotland, Fife Art Exhibition, Sunday Seminars, Harry Potter, The Steamie and, of course, the reputable Christmas shows – the list goes on and on.

Programme Manager Scott Kyle said: “It’s great to see the pallets of brochures arriving at our venues and getting the first reactions to our new programme of events.

“The team at Fife Cultural Trust have been planning some of these events for the past 18 months and this is the big moment we share our plans with the community, it’s very exciting.”

Much loved at Adam Smith Theatre, James Yorkston’s Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer gig series tips up for another round of carefully crafted evenings with the likes of Radiohead’s Philip Selway, Kurt Cobain favourites The Vaselines and the cryptically monikered Ol’Crabbit John tipping up to debut in the Lang Toun.

Still on music, Yolanda Brown brings a sassy sax with a touch of jazz, soul and reggae to Glenrothes in October. Not to be outdone over in West Fife, Deacon Blue lynchpin Ricky Ross brings 30 years of quality classic Scottish pop songwriting to Carnegie Hall in November.

Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall rings in 80 years this October with a programme of events for the whole family – from an exhibit of photographs, vintage posters and handbills that chart the venue’s storied life so far, to a night of cinema which commences with a red carpet screening of The King’s Speech to evoke the spirit of 1937.

The expanded Glasgow Boys exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries offers a rare opportunity to see this 30 piece presentation from our collection, whilst in comedy, East Wemyss boy done good Daniel Sloss returns to the Kingdom with his latest stand-up show.

Then there’s Panto season to think about - the Tiny Little Christmas Festival at Carnegie Hall for December, while over at Adam Smith, Aladdin swoops into Kirkcaldy on his magic carpet.

In May, the new Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries opened its doors with a host of awards.

Be sure to look for the Sunday Seminars series and bone up on your local history, or take full advantage of free Bookbug sessions, which encourage a love of reading for the next generation. And then there is the Halloween Harry Potter murder mystery event – strictly for adults only!

Libraries Service Development Manager June Souter said: “As a Harry Potter geek, I’m properly excited about our first Harry Potter event for adults at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

“It’s a Murder Mystery night based around Hogwarts School and it’s strictly a child-free zone so adult Potterheads can really enjoy themselves!”

The website www.onfife.com is the place to go to book tickets and stay up to date with new additions to the events guide.